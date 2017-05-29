You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A man suspected in a Sunday morning burglary in Cary died at WakeMed after being shot by an officer who was attempting to take him into custody, according to Cary police.

Around 2:30 a.m., a woman called 911, saying she and her young granddaughter were hiding from an intruder inside their home in the 200 block of Firetree Lane, near Davis Drive.

"I was out on the couch, watching a TV show on Netflix. I couldn't sleep and I heard this door that leads into the house open and close," she said. "I looked over the balcony and I saw someone."

The women hid in an upstairs closet as police arrived at the home, and the dispatcher said that officers witnessed the man running from the home.

"It's going to be a little bit of time before they get to you. The reason why is they did catch an individual running out," the dispatcher said of why police had not entered the home.

The dispatcher said K9 units were called in and officers attempted to take the man into custody several blocks away from the home, and shots were fired.

The suspect, Shaquian Tyrone Johnson, 22, was taken to WakeMed, where he later died.

Officials at the Town of Cary said that the officer who fired at Johnson is Officer A.J. Lopez, 29.

“No one got up yesterday morning wanting or even expecting to deal with such a sad set of circumstances, and our thoughts are with everyone everywhere who’s been touched by this tragedy,” said Town of Cary Police Chief Tony Godwin.

No officers were injured in the incident, which is now being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation, which is standard practice in an officer-involved shooting.

Police did not say whether the man fired at officers during the altercation.

As officers collected evidence at the home, they recovered stolen items, including a revolver, a home computer and its accessories from the driveway.