— A man suspected in a Sunday morning burglary on Firetree Lane in Cary died at WakeMed after being shot by an officer who was attempting to take him into custody, according to Cary police.

Officers responded to a home burglary call in the 200 block of Firetree Lane, near Davis Drive, shortly after 2:30 a.m.

When they arrived on scene, officers attempted to take the man into custody, and shots were fired. The man was taken to WakeMed, where he later died. His name has not been released.

No officers were injured in the incident, which is now being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation, which is standard practice in an officer-involved shooting.

The officer involved has been placed an alternative assignment status.

This story is developing and will be updated.