— Following a midweek vote by the City Council, Raleigh restaurants offering brunch will be able to serve alcohol a bit earlier today.

The so-called "brunch bill," which allows restaurants to serve beer and wine as early as 10 a.m. on Sundays, is now law across the Tar Heel State after being signed by Gov. Roy Cooper at the end of June.

Local municipalities will have to decide whether to enact it, and locally, Raleigh and Carrboro wasted little time opting in.Several Raleigh restaurants will be offering specials Sunday, including Bare Bones, Oak and Dagger Public House, Coquette Brasserie, The Anchor Bar, Stag's Head, Hibernian Pub, Socca, Trophy on Maywood and Parkside. See a full list of the specials.

Raleigh opted in on earlier alcohol sales Wednesday in an unexpected vote during the City Council meeting. Councilman Dickie Thompson was the lone vote against Raleigh's switch from sales starting at noon on Sundays to 10 a.m. Otherwise, there was no debate on the issue.

Hotel and restaurant owners have been lobbying hard for the law's passage.

Joel Fuller, general manager at the downtown Marriott, said Sunday morning brunch is always busy, with both locals and travelers lining up. It gets old, he said, having to explain to people why they can't have a Bloody Mary or a mimosa until noon.

"Obviously, we have a lot of people that travel from outside of the state, so they don't understand the 'brunch bill' or our timing on a Sunday. They'll be very happy," Fuller said.

Wednesday's vote affects only businesses within Raleigh's city limits. The other 11 municipalities in Wake County will have to hold their own votes on the issue, as well the county Board of Commissioners for unincorporated areas.