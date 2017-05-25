You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Raleigh woman detained in early May by Immigration and Customs Enforcement will be reunited Thursday with her family, according to U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis.

Cindy Ramirez had been in the process of gaining legal immigration status when she was taken into custody.

Officials initially told Ramirez that she and her family may have to return to Honduras.

"(The family's) church recently reached out to our Charlotte office asking for help, and our staff has since been working with ICE and USCIS (U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services) to expedite the process for her U-Visa and to get her out of detention as soon as possible," Tillis said in a statement. "Our office was successful in resolving the matter, and she is set to be reunited with her family later today."

Ramirez's husband, David, came to the United States 13 years ago from Honduras, where he said life was tough living with his father and five siblings.