— The birth of a child is one of the most special milestones in life.

It's the reason WakeMed decided to launch a special initiative to celebrate each new birth at its Cary campus with a lullaby chime, but those plans were scratched Monday after backlash on social media.

"Imagine hearing that lullaby when you're making funeral arrangements for your stillborn baby," said Jennifer Alexander.

Alexander and her husband have lost six children.

"We've had losses in the first, second and third trimesters," she said.

Her son Griffin was stillborn just says before he was due to arrive.

"Part of my son's legacy is to support families who also suffer this type of loss," Alexander said.

She, along with hundreds of others, jumped into action over the weekend after seeing a post on the WakeMed Children's Facebook page about the chime.

More than 100 comments, including one from Alexander, asked the hospital to reconsider their plan.

But some people thought the chime was a great idea.

"They did that when my children were born and I thought it was great knowing that someone was being born," said Jackie Buchanan.

Robert Cook said he thought the chime would be a positive thing.

"Every day can be so sad. It could make your heart feel better," he said.

WakeMed decided to silence the chime and said, "feedback has encouraged us to review the impact the chime would have... and in hearing your heart-felt concerns, we have made the decision NOT to implement the Lullaby Chime."

"I am thrilled that we have a hospital that listened to its patients and its community," Alexander said.