After a decade, An closes in Cary

Posted 2:23 p.m. today
Updated 5:11 p.m. today

An Asian Cuisine (Facebook)
Cary, N.C. — An Asian Cuisines closed its doors Monday in Cary, according to a notice posted on its website.

"We want to thank all those who helped support us over the last 10 years. We loved calling Cary, North Carolina, home," the message stated.

Anyone with questions was urged to call 919-677-9229 during the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Ann Goodnight and CEO Dr. Jim Goodnight founded An in 2006. The restaurant's culinary team was led by director Steven Devereaux Greene, who is also the executive chef of The Umstead Hotel and Spa.

Chef Michael Chuong, who was a partner and executive chef at An, left in 2012 to open Elements in Chapel Hill.

9 Comments

  • Angela Chiang Jan 30, 5:52 p.m.
    Wonder if the restaurant is forsale?

  • Mark Taylor Jan 30, 5:31 p.m.
    Darn it, now where am I supposed go to hang out with all my favorite stuck up people and eat a $38 tenderloin?

  • Robin Duff Jan 30, 4:48 p.m.
    I confessed to my mistake and apologized. I was wrong. It happens. I was trying to be helpful. I see a lot of spelling and grammar mistakes on websites and I fear people are just not trying or don't care. Mea culpa! Mea culpa!

  • Tim Orr Jan 30, 4:39 p.m.
    An is actually only part of the name of the restaurant. An is correct in front of Asian.
    I swear, people are so quick to jump on perceived mistakes to make themselves feel smart, and then look ridiculous when they're done.

  • Rod Runner Jan 30, 3:15 p.m.
    This also shows that people only read the headlines and make up their own mind about the story. Common for any story, not just this one.

  • Rod Runner Jan 30, 3:14 p.m.
    "An" is the actual name of the restaurant. It's not hard to discern from the article.

    I swear, people are so quick to jump on perceived mistakes to make themselves feel smart, and then look ridiculous when they're done.

  • Robin Duff Jan 30, 3:13 p.m.
    Ahhhh, I see. This made me chuckle. My apologies to the copywriter.

  • Anita Smith Jan 30, 3:07 p.m.
    The name of the restaurant is An.

  • Robin Duff Jan 30, 3:04 p.m.
    A restaurant in Cary abruptly closes. Use "An" when the word that follows it starts with a vowel.

    An umbrella
    An Asian restaurant
    An elephant

