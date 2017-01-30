You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— An Asian Cuisines closed its doors Monday in Cary, according to a notice posted on its website.

"We want to thank all those who helped support us over the last 10 years. We loved calling Cary, North Carolina, home," the message stated.

Anyone with questions was urged to call 919-677-9229 during the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Ann Goodnight and CEO Dr. Jim Goodnight founded An in 2006. The restaurant's culinary team was led by director Steven Devereaux Greene, who is also the executive chef of The Umstead Hotel and Spa.

Chef Michael Chuong, who was a partner and executive chef at An, left in 2012 to open Elements in Chapel Hill.