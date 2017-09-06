You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Police have been working for a while to improve safety in the McDougald Terrace area, but after three shootings in four days, the situation has become more urgent.

Ashley Canady heads up the resident council. She said her children were outside when one of those shootings happened, right in front of them.

"I am still in shock. I'm just trying to figure out what is going on," Canady said. "It terrified my children to death. They're actually seeing therapists now."

Captain Daniel Edwards, the commander over the area that includes McDougald Terrace, said he has made changes as a result of the recent shootings.

"It's more targeted patrol. It's more assertive patrol. It's much more feet on the ground," Edwards said.

Safety in the community was something Durham Police were working on before the fatal weekend. Police host weekly community lunches to open up communication with residents. Laura Betye said she often attends the events.

"We're a strong community, and we're in many ways a very viable community. Take their acts of terrorism somewhere else," Betye said.

Many McDougal Terrace residents claim most of the time, those committing the crimes are not residents.

"We're a very vibrant community, and we have been taken advantage of. People come and do their misdeeds here, and they leave," Betye said.

Betye says she and other residents are working hard to make life better. She feels police, and the housing authority, have their backs.

"Together we have to work," Betye said. "We're a team."

Durham Councilman Charlie Reece said he's asked Canady to speak to the City Council tomorrow to tell them what they can do to make McDougald Terrace safer.

One thing residents want to see is a police substation in McDougald Terrace. WRAL asked Durham police if that is feasible and has not yet heard back.