— After 16 years in business, Tasca Brava has closed its doors.

The authentic Spanish restaurant was located at 607 Glenwood Ave. Owners made the announcement via Facebook on Tuesday.

Tasca Brava was known for its cozy atmosphere and its tapas menu, which helped land it on our Five Faves for being one of the best places to get small plates in the Triangle.

The closure is among several recent restaurant-related announcements in the Triangle.

On Sunday, Motto in Durham quietly closed its doors after owners decided to sell the space. Wedgie's sandwich shop at Durham's American Tobacco Campus announced its closure on Friday.