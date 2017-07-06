Protesters oppose heath care revision, stage sit-in outside Tillis's Raleigh office
Posted 12:33 p.m. today
Updated 1:55 p.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — Dozens of people against the GOP plans to replace and repeal the Affordable Care Act staged a sit-in outside Senator Thom Tillis' Raleigh office Thursday afternoon.
Protesters urged Tillis to vote against the healthcare bill when senators take it up in the coming days.
They're trying to catch the senator while he is on a break before returning to Washington last week.
Many people here? feel the process of drafting the Senate GOP healthcare plan has not been transparent and their voices are not being heard The plan nationally is not popular, with some polls putting its popularity between 10 and 20 percent.
"This bill will kill people, particularly those with pre-existing conditions, those that are financially insecure," Elena Ceverio said. "Please stand on the right side of history, and do the right thing and stand for all the people, not just the very rich."
Protesters claim cuts to Medicaid will be devastating to low-income Americans.
"Look at what the Affordable Care Act is doing, see the good it's doing, but identify those things that need to be fixed in it," Ron Myer said.
Dan Homiller Jul 6, 3:19 p.m.
"Heath care revision?"
Norman Lewis Jul 6, 3:03 p.m.
The protester with the sign asking for universal health care needs to read the news, if he can read. In England the glorious universal "free" healthcare system wants to pull the plug on a disabled child against the parent's wishes due to a belief no treatment is possible. Universal healthcare means rationing of basic services including MRI's, CT's etc, crowded MD offices since everyone goes to the MD for anything since it is "free" and the rarely mentioned fact that the income tax rate in England is in the upper 90's for the richest people. You don't like it here, move.