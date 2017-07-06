You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Dozens of people against the GOP plans to replace and repeal the Affordable Care Act staged a sit-in outside Senator Thom Tillis' Raleigh office Thursday afternoon.

Protesters urged Tillis to vote against the healthcare bill when senators take it up in the coming days.

They're trying to catch the senator while he is on a break before returning to Washington last week.

Many people here? feel the process of drafting the Senate GOP healthcare plan has not been transparent and their voices are not being heard The plan nationally is not popular, with some polls putting its popularity between 10 and 20 percent.

"This bill will kill people, particularly those with pre-existing conditions, those that are financially insecure," Elena Ceverio said. "Please stand on the right side of history, and do the right thing and stand for all the people, not just the very rich."

Protesters claim cuts to Medicaid will be devastating to low-income Americans.

"Look at what the Affordable Care Act is doing, see the good it's doing, but identify those things that need to be fixed in it," Ron Myer said.