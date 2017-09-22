Aerial drone damages Fort Bragg helicopter in New York; no injuries reported
Posted 8:39 p.m. today
Updated 58 minutes ago
New York — An aerial drone struck a United States Army Black Hawk helicopter over New York Thursday night.
Based out of Fort Bragg, the crew had been flying United Nations General Assembly security missions from Linden Airport in New Jersey.
The drone was identified as a civilian's quadcopter drone.
The incident was determined an accident, and no one was injured.
A piece of a drone in the oil cooler was found during an inspection this morning.
They also found small damage to the fuselage and two blades.
The Army is sending helicopters from Fort Bragg to Linden to change out the damaged blades.
Repairs are expected to be competed this weekend.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.