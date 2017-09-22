You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— An aerial drone struck a United States Army Black Hawk helicopter over New York Thursday night.

Based out of Fort Bragg, the crew had been flying United Nations General Assembly security missions from Linden Airport in New Jersey.

The drone was identified as a civilian's quadcopter drone.

The incident was determined an accident, and no one was injured.

A piece of a drone in the oil cooler was found during an inspection this morning.

They also found small damage to the fuselage and two blades.

The Army is sending helicopters from Fort Bragg to Linden to change out the damaged blades.

Repairs are expected to be competed this weekend.