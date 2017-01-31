You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Additional charges were filed Monday against a 39-year-old man who authorities say sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl last fall after kidnapping her from a Mebane bus stop.

Greg Daniel Overman, of 128 Second St. in Haw Rivers, was charged last week with felony statutory rape of a child by an adult and felony statutory sex offense with a child by an adult.

Monday afternoon, an Alamance County grand jury indicted Overman on additional charges of first-degree kidnapping, possession of stolen property, obtaining property by false pretense and being a habitual felon.

Authorities also said Tuesday that they have found a 2007 Buick they believe Overman used in the alleged crimes.

An 11-year-old girl was waiting for a school bus on Oct. 11 when a man kidnapped her. She said he drove her to an area near the Orange County line and sexually assaulted her.

​Several weeks after the kidnapping, the car was sold to someone else without a title, and when the new owner tried to obtain a duplicate title, state officials realized it had been stolen and seized it, authorities said.

Authorities said the FBI helped crack the case by expediting the analysis of the DNA samples from a rape kit. The findings came back last week and matched Overman, whose DNA was already on file.

His criminal record dates to 1995 and includes six felony convictions.

Overman remains in the Alamance County jail, authorities said. Information on his current bond were not immediately available.