— The Triangle will see rain in the early morning hours of Saturday to welcome a mild weekend, WRAL meteorologist Mike Maze said.

"It won't be enough to alleviate the very dry situation that we are dealing with in Central North Carolina this year," Maze said.

Saturday should be partly cloudy with a slight chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Highs will remain in the mid to high 80s.

"There are no 90s over the course of the next few days. Saturday will be mostly sunny and humid in the afternoon," Maze said.

Sunday shows an increase of moisture in the atmosphere and also leaves the door open for a late day storm.

"Sunday will be 87 with a small chance of an afternoon storm," Maze said. "Then starting Monday and into every day next week there's a chance for showers in the afternoons with highs staying the 80s."

But scalding temperatures are no where in sight.

"You have to love having 80s in August," Maze said.