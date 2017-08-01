You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— After two autumnal days, typical summer heat is back on Tuesday, but the weather will be similarly pleasant.

Highs will reach the low 90s again on Tuesday after two days of temperatures meteorologists compared to September numbers.

"It's not chilly out, but it's refreshing -- it's gorgeous," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. "It's just going to be a nice day. Temperatures will be on the warm side, but a dew point around 60 will make it feel nice during the afternoon. Don't get me wrong, it will be hot -- 90 degrees is 90 degrees -- but when you take away the humidity that's not bad."

Wednesday and the days to follow will follow a similar pattern before the humidity returns Friday along with a chance of storms. Thursday is likely to be the hottest day of the week, with temperatures in the mid 90s.

Tropical Depression Emily, which formed Monday off Florida in the Gulf of Mexico, may bring some rip currents to North Carolina's coast by the weekend, but meteorologists say the threat is not strong at this point.