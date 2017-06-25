You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Extreme humidity and high temperatures took over the Triangle since the summer solstice, but, according to WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss, a break from the heat is here.

Temperatures will top out in the mid-80s on Sunday, and highs for the days to follow will be even lower, dropping closer to 80 degrees by Wednesday. "Sunday will be mostly cloudy in the morning and then partly sunny, turning noticeably less humid by afternoon," said Moss. "Most of us in will be dry, but a stray shower can't be ruled out south and east of the Triangle."

The work week will mimic Sunday, with partly cloudy skies and more pleasant temperatures. A second cold front expected to move through Monday will cause rain chances to decrease for the remainder of the week, with just a 5 percent chance of precipitation on Monday.

According to Moss, the chance for storms and rain will not really be a factor until Tuesday, but even those are not expected to be severe.