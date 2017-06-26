You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— After several consecutive days with sticky air and plenty of rain, the work week will start dry and much more pleasant on Monday, WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss said.

"We're going to see lots of sunshine to start the week, and we'll be warm, but with humidity much lower than in the last week or two," Moss said. "This will definitely be a day to enjoy."

Highs Monday will top out in the mid-80s, which is below normal for late June.

The below-normal temperatures will stick around the Triangle through at least the middle of the week, too, giving area residents a little break from the heat.

Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to near 80, and Wednesday will again be in the low-to mid-80s.

Overnight lows will also be much more pleasant, dipping into the lower 60s and even upper 50s over the next few days.

"We've gotten use to this summer-like pattern with plenty of humidity, so things will feel quite different over the next few days," Moss said.

There could be a stray shower or two across the area on Tuesday afternoon, Moss said, but the bulk of the week should be mostly sunny and dry.

Warmer air will return by the end of the week, and highs could be in the low 90s by Saturday.