IBMA World of Bluegrass

The International Bluegrass Music Association will be hosting a celebration Sept. 26-30, 2017, in downtown Raleigh. Here's a rundown of events happening and how you can grab tickets to the shows!

Where? Downtown Raleigh

Highlights:

Free festival featuring four live music stages

Youth talent stage

NC Whole Hog Barbecue State Championship held during the festival

Dance Tent

WOB Art Market

Price: It's free!

Come see WRAL people at our tent:

On Friday, visit with Brian Shrader, from 11:20 a.m. until 2 p.m., Tar Heel Traveler Scott Mason from 2 to 4 p.m., Elizabeth Gardner from 4:45 to 6:30 p.m. and Greg Fishel from 7:30 to 9:45 p.m.

On Saturday, stop by and say "hi" to Kathryn Brown from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tar Heel Traveler Scott Mason from 2 to 4 p.m., David Crabtree from 4:45 to 6:30 p.m. and Bill Leslie from 7:30 to 9:45 p.m.

Where? Red Hat Amphitheater

Highlights:

Urban bluegrass festival in the heart of downtown Raleigh

Features traditional and acoustic music on three stages

Performers include Steep Canyon Rangers, Jerry Douglas, Marty Stuart

Price: General admission tickets start at $80 for both days for IBMA members and $100 for non-members. Single day tickets are $50 for IBMA members and $60 for non members. Reserved seats run about $20 more and there are discounts on general admission tickets for children 14 years and younger. Tickets are available through the IBMA website.

Wide Open Bluegrass Ramble (Sept. 26-28)

Where? Various downtown Raleigh music venues and the Raleigh Convention Center

Highlights:

More than 200 showcase performances

Two official showcase stages in the Raleigh Convention Center

Hop the Bluegrass Express, which runs nonstop between hotels and the Bluegrass Ramble venues between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Price: Single Day passes are $25 for IBMA members and $30 for non-members. Full passes for all Bluegrass Ramble shows are $60 for IBMA members and $75 for non-members. Tickets are available through the IBMA website.

IBMA Business Conference (Sept. 26-28)

Where? Raleigh Convention Center

Highlights:

Seminars, panels and workshops on festivals, touring, merchandise, radio, digital media, contract negotiation and more.

Free band website consultations

Special events, including the Gig Fair (like speed dating for artists and talent buyers), DJ Taping Session, and Song Critique Session





The International Bluegrass Music Awards (Sept. 28)

Where? Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts' Memorial Auditorium

Highlights:

Features outstanding performances by the best in bluegrass and once-in-a-lifetime moments