-
Breaking
IBMA World of Bluegrass
The International Bluegrass Music Association will be hosting a celebration Sept. 26-30, 2017, in downtown Raleigh. Here's a rundown of events happening and how you can grab tickets to the shows!
Wide Open Bluegrass Street Festival (Sept. 29-30)
Where? Downtown Raleigh
Highlights:
- Free festival featuring four live music stages
- Youth talent stage
- NC Whole Hog Barbecue State Championship held during the festival
- Dance Tent
- WOB Art Market
Price: It's free!
Come see WRAL people at our tent:
On Friday, visit with Brian Shrader, from 11:20 a.m. until 2 p.m., Tar Heel Traveler Scott Mason from 2 to 4 p.m., Elizabeth Gardner from 4:45 to 6:30 p.m. and Greg Fishel from 7:30 to 9:45 p.m.
On Saturday, stop by and say "hi" to Kathryn Brown from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tar Heel Traveler Scott Mason from 2 to 4 p.m., David Crabtree from 4:45 to 6:30 p.m. and Bill Leslie from 7:30 to 9:45 p.m.
Wide Open Bluegrass (Sept. 29-30)
Where? Red Hat Amphitheater
Highlights:
- Urban bluegrass festival in the heart of downtown Raleigh
- Features traditional and acoustic music on three stages
- Performers include Steep Canyon Rangers, Jerry Douglas, Marty Stuart
Price: General admission tickets start at $80 for both days for IBMA members and $100 for non-members. Single day tickets are $50 for IBMA members and $60 for non members. Reserved seats run about $20 more and there are discounts on general admission tickets for children 14 years and younger. Tickets are available through the IBMA website.
Tar Heel Traveler's bluegrass stories
Wide Open Bluegrass Ramble (Sept. 26-28)
Where? Various downtown Raleigh music venues and the Raleigh Convention Center
Highlights:
- More than 200 showcase performances
- Two official showcase stages in the Raleigh Convention Center
- Hop the Bluegrass Express, which runs nonstop between hotels and the Bluegrass Ramble venues between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m.
Price: Single Day passes are $25 for IBMA members and $30 for non-members. Full passes for all Bluegrass Ramble shows are $60 for IBMA members and $75 for non-members. Tickets are available through the IBMA website.
IBMA Business Conference (Sept. 26-28)
Where? Raleigh Convention Center
Highlights:
- Seminars, panels and workshops on festivals, touring, merchandise, radio, digital media, contract negotiation and more.
- Free band website consultations
- Special events, including the Gig Fair (like speed dating for artists and talent buyers), DJ Taping Session, and Song Critique Session
The International Bluegrass Music Awards (Sept. 28)
Where? Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts' Memorial Auditorium
Highlights:
- Features outstanding performances by the best in bluegrass and once-in-a-lifetime moments
Published: 2014-09-16 13:09:00
Updated: 2017-09-29 06:45:23