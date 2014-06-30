Out and About
Find Fourth of July fireworks near you
Posted June 30, 2014
Updated 5:19 p.m. Wednesday
There are plenty of Fourth of July celebrations planned this year and Out and About has a full list of where to find them!
Get a full list of events from WRAL Out & About. In the app? Scroll down for the complete list, or click here for map view.
Find fireworks in your area by using the map and searchable table below.
MAP: Fourth of July celebrations with fireworks
Click on the icons to see details about Fourth of July celebrations near you.
SEARCH: Fourth of July fireworks
|Venue Name
|Location
|Date
|Event Name
|Details
|Link
|Downtown Spring Lake
|South Main Street, Spring Lake, NC 28390
|7/4/2016
|4th of July Main Street Festival
|Fourth of July is the time for family, celebrations and fun! Downtown Spring Lake will celebrate on Main Street with live entertainment, international cuisine, a Kid Zone and fireworks.
|wral.com/15781911
|Downtown Raleigh
|Fayetteville Street, Raleigh, NC 27601
|7/4/2017
|The 'Works
|At 9:30 p.m. on July 4 in downtown Raleigh, watch a fireworks show from one of two vantage points.
|wral.com/16752049
|Brier Creek Commons
|Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh, NC 27617
|7/4/2017
|Brier Creek Fireworks
|After a day of family fun on July 4 at Brier Creek Commons and Brierdale Shopping Center, watch the annual fireworks display from the parking lot of either shopping center.
|wral.com/16750436
|Durham Bulls Athletic Park
|409 Blackwell Street, Durham, NC 27701
|7/4/2017
|Durham Bulls Fireworks extravaganza
|Celebrate patriotism and civic pride with the Durham Bulls on July 4. Attend the baseball game and/or come to enjoy the fireworks.
|wral.com/16629868
|Fort Bragg Main Post Parade Field
|Buss Street, Fort Bragg, NC 28307
|7/4/2017
|Fort Bragg July 4th Celebration
|Following a day of live music and fun, enjoy a fireworks show starting at 9:45 p.m. on July 4.
|wral.com/16693388
|South Park
|820 South Main Street, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
|7/3/2017
|Fuquay-Varina Independence Day Celebration
|On July 3, gather with friends and neighbors to celebrate America's birthday. Music, rides, games and activities lead up to fireworks at sundown.
|wral.com/16648418
|Lake Benson Park
|921 Buffaloe Road, Garner, NC 27529
|7/3/2017
|Garner Independence Day Celebration
|Celebrate the birth of our nation on July 3 with a performance by the NC Symphony and fireworks! Gates open at 5 p.m.
|wral.com/16781351
|Sugg Farm Park
|2401 Grigsby Avenue, Holly Springs, NC 27540
|7/5/2017
|Holly Springs Independence Day Celebration
|Join us on July 5 for free fireworks, music and activities in this traditional celebration of America's birthday.
|wral.com/16781362
|Koka Booth Amphitheatre
|8003 Regency Parkway, Cary, NC 27518
|7/4/2017
|Independence Day Concert and Celebration
|A Triangle tradition, join us for family-friendly activities, the NC Symphony performing patriotic favorites and fireworks following the show on July 4.
|wral.com/16743554
|Kerr Lake
|6254 Satterwhite Point Road, Henderson, NC 27537
|7/1/2017
|Independence Day Weekend Celebration
|Enjoy live beach music, food vendors and a beautiful fireworks display over Kerr Lake on July 1.
|wral.com/16781364
|Kenan Memorial Stadium
|104 Stadium Drive, Chapel Hill, NC 27514
|7/4/2017
|July Fourth Celebration
|Come celebrate our nation's rich history of freedom and independence. Arrive early and enjoy live music, fireworks, games, face painting and good old-fashioned family fun!
|wral.com/16546559
|Knightdale Station Park
|810 First Avenue, Knightdale, NC 27545
|7/4/2017
|Knightdale's July 4th Celebration
|Knightdale's July 4th at Knightdale Station Park features fireworks, music from The Embers, food trucks, vendors and more.
|wral.com/16781409
|Morrisville Community Park
|1520 Morrisville Parkway, Morrisville, NC 27560
|7/3/2017
|Morrisville Independence Day Celebration
|Kick off Independence Day celebrations with music, activities and fireworks on July 3.
|wral.com/16781414
|Clayton Municipal Park
|325 McCullers Drive, Clayton, NC 27520
|7/4/2017
|Clayton's Annual July 4th Celebration
|On July 4, enjoy games and rides, a cornhole tournament, music and more before a fireworks show.
|wral.com/16781421
|Roanoke Island Festival Park
|1 Festival Park, Manteo, NC 27954
|7/4/2017
|Roanoke Island 4th of July Celebration
|The celebration will also include fireworks provided by the town of Manteo. Held at the parkâ€™s Pavilion, the celebration is free and open to the public.
|wral.com/16781439
|Wake Forest High School
|420 West Stadium Drive, Wake Forest, NC 27587
|7/3/2017
|Wake Forest 4th of July Celebration
|Fireworks take place on July 3 during Wake Forest's two-day celebration.
|wral.com/16781451
|Riverfront Park
|1 North Water Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
|7/4/2017
|City of Wilmington 4th of July Celebration
|Join the City of Wilmington on July 4 and enjoy music, food vendors and fireworks launched from a barge in the Cape Fear River.
|wral.com/16781453
|Carolina Beach Boardwalk
|100 Cape Fear Boulevard, Carolina Beach, NC 28428
|7/3/2017
|Independence Day Fireworks
|Celebrate on July 3 with fireworks and live music by the sea!
|wral.com/16781460
|Lillington Ball fields
|405 South First Street, Lillington, NC 27546
|7/4/2017
|4th of July Celebration
|Fireworks, live music, the duck derby, kayak and canoe races and more highlight this annual celebration.
|wral.com/16781467
|Rolesville
|121 Redford Pl Dr, Rolesville, NC 27571
|7/4/2017
|Rolesville 4th of July Celebration
|Join us in celebrating Independence Day with a parade at 4:30 p.m down Rogers Road which leads directly into the Rolesville Ballfields where the main event will take place.
|wral.com/16781478
|Five County Stadium
|1501 NC 39, Zebulon, NC 27597
|7/4/2017
|Mudcats' Fireworks Extravaganza
|The best way to celebrate our nation's independence is a July 4 fireworks show at Five County Stadium after the Mudcats game.
|wral.com/16569093
|Festival Park in Fayetteville
|Rowan Street and Ray Avenue, Fayetteville, NC 28301
|7/1/2017
|City of Fayetteville Independence Day Celebration
|Free Music performances by soldiers with the 82nd Airborne Division will be entertaining the crowds during the City of Fayetteville's Independence Day Celebration at Festival Park
|wral.com/16788675/
This story is closed for comments.