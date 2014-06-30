You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/vnj4

Out and About

There are plenty of Fourth of July celebrations planned this year and Out and About has a full list of where to find them!

Get a full list of events from WRAL Out & About. In the app? Scroll down for the complete list, or click here for map view.

Find fireworks in your area by using the map and searchable table below.

MAP: Fourth of July celebrations with fireworks

Click on the icons to see details about Fourth of July celebrations near you.

SEARCH: Fourth of July fireworks