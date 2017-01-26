You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Popular pitmaster Ed Mitchell will officially debut his food truck Friday in Brier Creek.

Dubbed Ed Mitchell's Q on Wheels, the truck will be parked from noon to 2 p.m. outside the Hampton Inn and Suites Raleigh-Durham Airport, 8021 Arco Corporate Drive in Raleigh, according to Mitchell's website.

Mitchell is also planning to go live on Facebook between noon and 12:15 p.m.

In addition to the truck, Mitchell is also preparing to open his new restaurant, Ed Mitchell's Q at the Creek, 9650 Brier Creek Parkway. No word on the official opening date yet.

Mitchell, formerly of The Pit restaurant, has been featured in Bon Appetit magazine and famously faced off against Food Network's Bobby Flay in a cook-off. He has become an international barbecue ambassador to connoisseurs across the globe and recently traveled to Australia.