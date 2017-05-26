You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— No one will face criminal charges in the drowning death of a Clayton 2-year-old who died Thursday night.

"This was a tragic accident," said Capt. Caldwell of the Johnston County Sheriff's Office.

Elizabeth Niebergall wandered out of her home and drowned in a golf course pond adjacent to the property. Golfers playing the Riverwood Golf Club spotted the girl floating face-down in the pond around 6 p.m., authorities said.

The golfers attempted to revive the girl, who was taken to WakeMed, where she died.