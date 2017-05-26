Clayton toddler's drowning 'a tragic accident'
Posted 56 minutes ago
Clayton, N.C. — No one will face criminal charges in the drowning death of a Clayton 2-year-old who died Thursday night.
"This was a tragic accident," said Capt. Caldwell of the Johnston County Sheriff's Office.
Elizabeth Niebergall wandered out of her home and drowned in a golf course pond adjacent to the property. Golfers playing the Riverwood Golf Club spotted the girl floating face-down in the pond around 6 p.m., authorities said.
The golfers attempted to revive the girl, who was taken to WakeMed, where she died.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.