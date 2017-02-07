You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Cafe' de los Muertos has closed its doors and is changing owners in downtown Raleigh.

Owners said via social media that the neighborhood cafe, located at 300 W. Hargett St., closed Monday in order to transition to new ownership.

A sincere thank you to everyone that helped make the cafe what it was, a special place. Stay tuned for new owners to re-open the cafe soon. — Café de los Muertos (@CafeMuertos) February 6, 2017

Mac Cady first opened the café in January 2014.

"It is difficult to have to close this place, a space that began as an empty shell with no walls or stairs, no plumbing, no electricity, no artwork, no smiling faces, and definitely no heart. In three years of business, I watched this cafe grow into a hub of human electricity, entrepreneur to investor, biker to skater, student to teacher, meetings meaningful conversations were going on every day, morning till night.” Cady said via a press release. "Thank you to all of our loyal customers, for making it a place that outgrew even my best expectations. Dreams never truly die, so hopefully there will be a resurrection of Café de los Muertos in the very near future. Stay tuned and keep your ears to the track. Everyone at the cafe thanks you for being a part of this wild ride."

In January 2016, the cafe was closed for a brief period of time before reopening.