Durham police say 911 call was a 'hoax,' investigating as a swatting case
Posted 10:13 a.m. today
Updated 10:54 a.m. today
Durham, N.C. — Officers with the Durham Police Department are investigating a 911 call from a Durham home on Monday that they believe to be a case of "swatting," or falsely reporting an emergency.
Police on Monday responded to a home on the 1300 block of Whispering Oak Lane in Durham around 9 a.m.
Officials blocked off the street around the home around after a 911 call reporting hostages, drug usage and other offenses prompted multiple officers to investigate the residence.
There is no word on if charges will be filed.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
