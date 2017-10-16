You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Officers with the Durham Police Department are investigating a 911 call from a Durham home on Monday that they believe to be a case of "swatting," or falsely reporting an emergency.

Police on Monday responded to a home on the 1300 block of Whispering Oak Lane in Durham around 9 a.m.

Officials blocked off the street around the home around after a 911 call reporting hostages, drug usage and other offenses prompted multiple officers to investigate the residence.

There is no word on if charges will be filed.

This is a developing story that will be updated.