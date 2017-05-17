You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Temperatures on Wednesday could climb into the low 90s, marking the first time this year that thermometers at Raleigh-Durham International Airport would break the barrier.

The heat could rise to 92 degrees by 3 p.m., and it could stay there through the afternoon. The record high for the day is 92 degrees, set in 1947.

"Today is likely to be the hottest day, however you probably can't tell a lot of difference between today tomorrow and Friday," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. "Just a couple of degrees."

High pressure off the North Carolina coast will continue to funnel warm air in from the south through the end of the work week. The heat will begin to drop off after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, but it will be back Thursday and Friday.

The weekend will bring cooler weather when the chance of rain begins to rise and temperatures drop down closer to 80. Those temperatures will stick around into the middle of next week.