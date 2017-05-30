You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The North Carolina Highway Patrol said Angela Jones was making a U-turn in the median on Interstate 40 when she was hit in April, setting off a chain reaction crash.

Her car burst into flames and she died in the hospital 32 days after the crash. Her 11-year-old son, Isaiah Jones, died at the scene.

Nine-year-old Daniel Jones was able to jump out of the car before it was fully engulfed in flames. But he escaped with severe burns to 11 percent of his body.

Less than two months later, Daniel said he thinks about his mother and brother.

"We had about five minutes to get out of the car before it exploded," Daniel Jones said. "My mother got out but my brother didn't,"

"He was the best brother I had, and he never gave up on me."

While Ricardo Nunez lost a son, he is now focused on Daniel's recovery.

"He is always thinking about his mother and his brother. We talk about them almost every day," Nunez said.

Nunez said he’s thankful Daniel made it out safely.

"I'm just really thanking God for him coming out and coming home and being in pretty good spirits. I get to spend a lot of time with him right now," he said.

But he knows there is a long road ahead.

"I really want another brother and another mother," Daniel said.

Nunez said they hope they can battle the emotional scars left behind together.

"For him to be happy again. On a one to 10, he's about a five," he said.

“Its not going to be easy, I’ve already found counseling for him. He has a lot of support on both sides of the family.”

