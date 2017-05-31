You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18DB6

— An eighth-grade student in Gaston County is accusing a teacher of bullying him about his hair style.

Alex Davis says one of his teachers at W.C. Friday Middle School called him names because he wears his hair up in a "man bun," according to WCNC. Davis says the name calling also included a homophobic slur.

“He said I can't have my hair up like this because I'm not a girl,” Alex recalled. “In front of everybody.”

Alex's mother confronted the teacher and school, but the principal said "the school does not have information that supports her story."

Alex has been removed from the teacher's class.