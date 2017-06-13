83-year-old man found dead in Lake Pinehurst
Posted 11:34 p.m. yesterday
Pinehurst, N.C. — An 83-year-old man died Tuesday after he was found floating in Lake Pinehurst.
Authorities responded to a home on Lake Point Drive Tuesday evening after a woman returned home and reported that her husband was missing.
Authorities found Robert Tweed floating in Lake Pinehurst next to a dock behind his house.
Rescue crews pulled Tweed to shore and he was pronounced dead at the scene. His body will be sent to the Medical Examiner’s office in Raleigh for an autopsy.
Authorities said there were no signs of foul play, but they are awaiting an autopsy to determine cause of death.
