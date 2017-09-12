You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— About 300 members of the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade are headed south to provide disaster relief for victims of Hurricane Irma.

"They will be doing recovery type missions and humanitarian assistance," said Ltc. Joe Buccino. "Really support to civil authorities is the mission they are going to be doing. "

The task force is comprised of members from the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command from Fort Bragg. They will use high-water trucks to locate and rescue people trapped in flood water.

They are going to be providing the same kind of assistance they provided for victims of Hurricane Katrina in Louisiana.

"They are loaded with meals ready to eat. They are loaded with water," said Buccino. "They've got recovery assets, and they will support civil authorities as needed.

Members of the 82nd Airborne Division started deploying on Monday afternoon. The trucks are loaded with generators, food and medical supplies. They head to Fort Stewart, Ga., where they will await further orders.

"They will go to Fort Stewart, they will stage there. Then they will be called forward from there by civil authorities to basically the disaster relief area," Buccino said.