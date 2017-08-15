82nd Airborne responds to man wearing hat at Charlottesville protests
Posted 51 minutes ago
Updated 12 minutes ago
Charlottesville, Va. — A man wearing an 82nd Airborne Division hat throwing a Ku Klux Klan salute, which resembled the Nazi salute but is not the same, was photographed during the protest in Charlottesville over the weekend.
The photo went viral on Twitter Monday.
The Fort Bragg-based elite paratrooper unit responded to the tweet, saying the hat does not mean he is or was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division.
“Anyone can purchase that hat,” the division wrote on the official Twitter page. “Valor is earned.”
"Our WWII Airborne forefather jumped into Europe to defeat Nazism. We know who are. We know our legacy."
