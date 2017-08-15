You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A man wearing an 82nd Airborne Division hat throwing a Ku Klux Klan salute, which resembled the Nazi salute but is not the same, was photographed during the protest in Charlottesville over the weekend.

The photo went viral on Twitter Monday.

The Fort Bragg-based elite paratrooper unit responded to the tweet, saying the hat does not mean he is or was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division.

Would *LOVE* to know the name of Mr. 82nd Airborne Division here rendering Hitler's Nazi salute. The 82nd jumped into Normandy on D-Day. pic.twitter.com/oObJNgXzEI — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) August 13, 2017

“Anyone can purchase that hat,” the division wrote on the official Twitter page. “Valor is earned.”

"Our WWII Airborne forefather jumped into Europe to defeat Nazism. We know who are. We know our legacy."

Anyone can purchase that hat. Valor is earned. pic.twitter.com/qk6rQHBwui — All American 💯 (@82ndABNDiv) August 14, 2017

Who knows? THIS is what an All American Paratrooper looks like. Rock Merritt jumped into Normandy on D Day, Njiemgen, fought in Bulge pic.twitter.com/vaps5fU0jb — All American 💯 (@82ndABNDiv) August 14, 2017

U really think that guy is an active member of the 82nd just because he has that hat? My mom has that same hat. She's 78 & has never served — All American 💯 (@82ndABNDiv) August 14, 2017