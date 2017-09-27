812 grams of cocaine, 635 grams of marijuana seized from Bunn home
Posted 12:18 p.m. today
Bunn, N.C. — Authorities seized almost $100,000 worth of drugs, guns and vehicles from a Bunn man after executing a search warrant on Tuesday at his home.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office arrested David Earl Trader Jr., 34, on several drug-related charges, including trafficking cocaine and felony possession of marijuana. He was jailed under a $1.5 million bond.
During a search of Trader's home at 1134 Alford Mill Road, authorities seized 812 grams of cocaine, worth $81,200, and approximately 635 grams of marijuana, worth an estimated $12,700. Officers also took three firearms, a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle and $1,985 cash.
