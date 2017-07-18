Checkered past, charged with murder: Judge refuses to lower bond for 81-year-old Moore woman
Posted 4:16 p.m. today
Aberdeen, N.C. — Margaret Francis Kellis, 81, will stay in jail with her bond set at $1 million after prosecutors argued she's "a danger to herself and others" in a bond hearing last week.
It was the second time Kellis' attorney had sought to get her bond reduced, arguing that she has health issues and could care for a son recently diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Superior Court Judge James Webb was unmoved.
Kellis, of 676 Sand Pit Road, is charged with murder in the July 20, 2016, shooting death of her husband, 76-year-old Dallis L. Kellis.
At her bond hearing, prosecutors presented a signed statement from another inmate who alleges Margaret Kellis threatened to kill her and said family members considered her a flight risk if she was released.
In previous hearings, prosecutors detailed her criminal past, including a larceny conviction as recent as 2009.
