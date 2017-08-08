You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— An 80-year-old North Carolina woman whose car was struck while leaving church has died.

The Gaston Gazette reports that Patricia Deal was pulling out of the Firestone Wesleyan Church parking lot following Sunday services when her car was struck on the driver's side by a car driven by 18-year-old Isabella Fertitta.

Both drivers were taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center. Deal was transferred to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, where she died.

Police do not believe speed or impaired driving was a factor in the crash, and no criminal charges have been filed against Fertitta.

Pastor Dan Avore says most of the 150-member congregation witnessed the accident, and assisted in the aftermath by assisting Deal and Fertitta, directing traffic and praying.