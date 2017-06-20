You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Rip currents are proving to be deadly this summer, with at least four deaths this month at Emerald Isle and Atlantic Beach.

While there are red flags up and down the 12-mile stretch of Emerald Isle, indicating people should stay out of the water, hundreds were seen swimming up and down the coastline Tuesday.

Emerald Isle police have received 47 calls for help and successfully rescued more than 80 people caught in rip currents between June 9 and June 20.

Officials are urging people to understand how to respond if caught in a rip current and not to panic. Tips include treading water and raising your hands until help arrives to conserve energy.

Rip currents can be identified by foamy or turbulent water near a sandbar, and they often occur near piers or jetties.

Last week's rip currents were considered normal summer events, according to David Glenn from the National Weather Service. But the rip currents over the weekend were caused by extra long swells arriving perpendicular to the shore from South Africa, which are more unusual.

"When the wave energy comes perpendicular to the coast that often leads to a greater or enhanced rip current risk," Glenn said. "That's what we've been in since Friday we've had a high threat of rip currents in eastern North Carolina."

The Town of the Emerald Isle held a public meeting Tuesday morning at 10 for residents and visitors to discuss the dangers of rip currents. Around 50 people attended the meeting, including the mayor, a member of the National Weather Service, firefighters, police deputies and the town manager.

Additional meetings are scheduled for Saturday and Wednesday.

While the terms are often used interchangeably, rip tides are caused by the interaction of natural tides and inlets, which makes water move more swiftly. Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water that can pull a swimmer away from shore. Rip currents are more dangerous and can move at speeds of up to 80 feet per second, according to the National Ocean Service.

While Emerald Isle only employs five lifeguards for the 12 miles of beach because of funding limitations, 110 flotation devices have been distributed on the beach for people to use if a swimmer is in danger and a lifeguard is not nearby.

Locals and visitors said while they are watching children and family members more closely, many are not letting the incidents ruin their beach plans and are still venturing into the water.

A 21-year-old man died at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville after being caught in a rip current Sunday morning, according to Atlantic Beach officials.

Last weekend, a 17-year-old from Wayne County died after going missing while swimming at Emerald Isle.

A 16-year-old involved in that incident was brought to shore by a surfer and died Monday morning.

A 56-year-old man died Saturday after entering the water to help two teenage girls who were caught in a rip current.