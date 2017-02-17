Local News

8 new flu deaths reported as season peaks

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 17, 2015 file photo, a nurse gives administers a flu vaccine shot in Washington. Preliminary data released by U.S. health officials on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2017 suggest this season's vaccine is 48 percent effective. That's not bad since the strain that’s making most people sick is one of the worst. Experts consider it a good year when a flu vaccine is 50 to 60 percent effective. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Raleigh, N.C. — As flu season reaches its peak, a handful of new deaths were reported around North Carolina.

The eight new deaths were reported between Feb. 5 and Feb. 11, bringing the total to 32 deaths for the season, which began officially on Oct. 2 last year, according to the North Carolina Division of Public Health.

The deaths correspond to a spike in total number of flu cases reported this year. From the beginning of the year until Feb. 11, the number of cases rose to its highest level since roughly the end of 2014.

