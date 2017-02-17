You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— As flu season reaches its peak, a handful of new deaths were reported around North Carolina.

The eight new deaths were reported between Feb. 5 and Feb. 11, bringing the total to 32 deaths for the season, which began officially on Oct. 2 last year, according to the North Carolina Division of Public Health.

The deaths correspond to a spike in total number of flu cases reported this year. From the beginning of the year until Feb. 11, the number of cases rose to its highest level since roughly the end of 2014.