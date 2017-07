You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The front grill of a car fell off on Interstate 440 near Poole Road around 10:30 p.m Saturday.

The grill landed on a car, causing multiple cars to collide.

A total of eight cars were damaged in the incident.