— A 74-year-old woman and her 10-year-old granddaughter are still recovering after being attacked by a rabid fox outside their Stedman home Tuesday morning.

Betty McCall said what started out as a routine trip to take her grandchildren to school quickly turned into a nightmare.

"I turned around to open my car door and all of a sudden around my ankles was this animal, just charging," she said.

McCall said the fox left her alone, but then attacked her granddaughter when she came outside to see what was going on.

"It started wrestling around my legs and I tried to shoo it off. So, I bent down and I was like, 'Shoo, shoo.' Then it went up and bit my arm," said Rebecca Mozingo.

A Stedman police officer responded to the home and killed the fox.

McCall and Rebecca were rushed to the hospital for a series of anti-rabies shots. Rebecca was stuck 19 times.

"One on my wrist, one on my hip and seven on my leg," Rebecca said.

The principal of nearby Stedman Elementary School said while the ordeal ended outside McCall's house, it started at the school.

"The fox was running around my teacher's car and was actually biting her tires," said Stanley Douglas.

Douglas said that was happening as about 350 kids were getting ready to arrive at school.

"Practically 60 to 65 percent of our kids ride the bus. So, you're talking at least 150 to 200 kids that it could have easily gotten a hold of that morning," he said.

Fortunately, the two are going to be OK.

This is the second case of rabies in the county since Jan. 1, authorities said.

All pet owners are urged to check the vaccination status of their pets. If pets are not vaccinated or are due for a booster shot, they should be taken to a local veterinarian for rabies vaccination immediately.