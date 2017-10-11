You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A 74-year-old woman and her 10-year-old granddaughter have begun treatment for rabies exposure after being bitten by a rabid fax in Stedman on Tuesday.

Cumberland County Animal Control Officer Sgt. Jessica Donovan said the woman pulled up to 7318 Clinton Road, and as she was getting out of her van, the fox attacked her and bit her on her leg and foot.

The woman’s granddaughter then came outside the house, not realizing the rabid fox was outside, and the animal chased the girl and bit her on her arm, authorities said.

Both the woman and the girl sustained puncture bite wounds and were treated. They will also undergo a series of rabies treatment shots.

A Stedman police officer responded to the home and killed the fox.

This is the second case of rabies in the county since Jan. 1, authorities said.

All pet owners are urged to check the vaccination status of their pets. If pets are not vaccinated or are due for a booster shot, they should be taken to a local veterinarian for rabies vaccination immediately.