— A few bursts of rain that moved through the Triangle on Tuesday morning wet the ground ahead of a cold front that could bring more afternoon showers.

The second wave of potential rain will be brought on by a mild cold front moving in from the west. The front will push storms into western North Carolina, but they will lose much of their energy when they hit the mountains.

"We do have the chance of a patchy showers potentially late this afternoon and this evening," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. "After midnight we begin to clear out behind (the cold front).

"Yes, temperatures will be cooler, but we're not looking at any real cold weather."

Before that cold front moves in, though, warm air will raise the mercury to near-record temperatures.

Temperatures will climb well into the 60s again and could even break 70 in some towns around the region.

"That 70 (degrees), of course, if a good 20-degree warmer than normal, which is 51," Gardner said.

The warm Christmas-time weather is a copy of 2015 when a streak of 70-degree days settled into Raleigh and set the Dec. 27 record high of 76 degrees.

All that warmth comes ahead of a cold front that moves through overnight, which will kick morning temperatures into the 30s and 40s.