— A 7-year-old died Monday night in a crash on Darius Pearce Road, officials said.

Ronnie Tanner Vick, of Youngsville, was walking west in the roadway just before 9 p.m., according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Alix Field, 29, of Youngsville, was driving a 1997 Buick in the same direction when Vick was hit.

After hitting the child, Field continued down the road, leaving the scene before officers arrived, officials said.

Vick died at the scene.

Troopers located Fields a short time later at a "short distance" down the road.

Vick was a student at Bunn Elementary School, according to Franklin County Schools officials.

“The loss of any student – especially a young child – is unfathomably difficult," said Patrick Glace, Director of Communications for Franklin County Schools. "As a district, our thoughts and prayers go out to the Vick family and we will continue to do everything we can to support them and our school community."

The school has made guidance counselors available for students.

Authorities said charges are pending.