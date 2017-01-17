You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A 7-year-old died Monday night in a crash on Darius Pearce Road, officials said.

Ronnie Tanner Vick, of Youngsville, was walking west in the roadway just before 9 p.m., according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Alix Feild, 29, of Youngsville, was driving a 1997 Buick in the same direction when Vick was hit.

After hitting the child, Feild continued down the road, leaving the scene before officers arrived, officials said.

Vick died at the scene.

Troopers located Feild a short time later at a "short distance" down the road.

According to a neighbor, Vick had autism and was wearing a diaper. The neighbor said his mother had gone to the bathroom and when she left the room she noticed the front door was open.

There was an active search for the child when he was hit.

Vick was a student at Bunn Elementary School, according to Franklin County Schools officials.

“The loss of any student – especially a young child – is unfathomably difficult," said Patrick Glace, Director of Communications for Franklin County Schools. "As a district, our thoughts and prayers go out to the Vick family and we will continue to do everything we can to support them and our school community."

The school has made guidance counselors available for students.

Authorities said Feild was charged with DWI in connection with Monday's crash. She was being held on a $5,000 secured bond.