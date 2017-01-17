  • Just In

Local News

7-year-old hit, killed in Franklin County; driver charged with DWI

Posted 9:43 a.m. today
Updated 1:29 p.m. today

Youngsville, N.C. — A 7-year-old died Monday night in a crash on Darius Pearce Road, officials said.

Ronnie Tanner Vick, of Youngsville, was walking west in the roadway just before 9 p.m., according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Alix Feild, 29, of Youngsville, was driving a 1997 Buick in the same direction when Vick was hit.

After hitting the child, Feild continued down the road, leaving the scene before officers arrived, officials said.

Vick died at the scene.

Troopers located Feild a short time later at a "short distance" down the road.

According to a neighbor, Vick had autism and was wearing a diaper. The neighbor said his mother had gone to the bathroom and when she left the room she noticed the front door was open.

There was an active search for the child when he was hit.

Vick was a student at Bunn Elementary School, according to Franklin County Schools officials.

“The loss of any student – especially a young child – is unfathomably difficult," said Patrick Glace, Director of Communications for Franklin County Schools. "As a district, our thoughts and prayers go out to the Vick family and we will continue to do everything we can to support them and our school community."

The school has made guidance counselors available for students.

Authorities said Feild was charged with DWI in connection with Monday's crash. She was being held on a $5,000 secured bond.

6 Comments

  • George Orwell Jan 17, 2:55 p.m.
    Sara, At 11:30 am there was no mention of autism or the parents. Just a 7 year old child on the road.

  • Reggie Berryman Jan 17, 2:09 p.m.
    Absolutely tragic, but why report the kid was wearing a diaper, was it necessary to strip his dignity!

  • Mary Meadows Jan 17, 1:01 p.m.
    The possibility exists that sometimes accidents just happen. The 7 year old was able to accidentally get out and was on a road late at night. Not blaming the victim. Just stating the facts. Very sad for all. What is unexplainable to me - is the driver not stopping.

  • Chad Overton Jan 17, 1:00 p.m.
    This is terrible. Absolutely a parents worst nightmare. Prayers for the family (especially the mom who is probably overridden with guilt).

  • Sara Hauser Jan 17, 12:14 p.m.
    Did you even read the story, George Orwell? It clearly said he was a child with autism that had to wear a diaper. His mother saw the front door open after she used the bathroom at her home and reported him missing. Nice victim blaming there. How about holding the hit and run driver somewhat responsible in this tragedy ??

  • George Orwell Jan 17, 11:39 a.m.
    Sad. Rural road (rr1101) in he county, no shoulder or sidewalks, 55 mph limit and dark.

    Why was this 7 year walking on this road alone at 9 pm? Hope all can get through this.