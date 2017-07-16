You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18aNw

— More than seven million pounds of hot dogs are being recalled nationwide because they could contain bone fragments.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Marathon Enterprises is recalling various Sabrett pork and beef products dated from March 17 through July 4.

The USDA says complaints alerted the agency to the issue. One minor oral injury has been reported due to the contamination.

Customers who have the affected products should throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund or exchange.