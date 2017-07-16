7 million pounds of hot dogs recalled nationwide for containing bone fragments
Posted 1:33 p.m. today
Updated 26 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — More than seven million pounds of hot dogs are being recalled nationwide because they could contain bone fragments.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Marathon Enterprises is recalling various Sabrett pork and beef products dated from March 17 through July 4.
The USDA says complaints alerted the agency to the issue. One minor oral injury has been reported due to the contamination.
Customers who have the affected products should throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund or exchange.
