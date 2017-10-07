You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Seven women were injured Friday night when a church bus rolled over on U.S. Highway 1 in Moore County.

Emergency responders were dispatched around 11:20 p.m. to the crash on the US-1 Bypass near the N.C. Highway 690 overpass in Vass, according to the Aberdeen Times. Some of the women were able to get out of the van, but responders had to cut off the vehicle's roof to free one woman.

The newspaper reported that two of the women were taken by ambulance to meet nearby helicopters, which airlifted them to Chapel Hill. The five other women were taken by ambulance to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the van was from a church in Hoke County.