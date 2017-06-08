You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A 7-foot-long alligator gave a Myrtle Beach woman a scare Tuesday night when it showed up at her front door.

NBC affiliate WMBF reported Mandy Johnson-Plucinski and her son were getting ready for bed when they heard a sound at the front door. When they went to investigate, the pair found the gator outside.

"We were shocked," Johnson-Plucinski told the television station.

After making calls to Horry County's Department of Natural Resources, she got in touch with Russell "The Snake Chaser" Cavender, who came to remove the big reptile.

Cavender relocated the 100-plus pound alligator, WMBF reported. He said recent wet weather most likely caused the animal's appearance.