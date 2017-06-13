You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Troopers believe a medical condition caused a fatal single-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon near Princeville.

Fred Whitted. Jr, 66, was driving south on N.C. Highway 111 about 2.5 miles north of Princeville when he crashed, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said he crossed the center line, ran off the road and crashed into a ditch before hitting a power pole.

The car overturned and came to rest on its side.

Troopers did not say exactly what type of medical condition caused the wreck.