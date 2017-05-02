You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A 66-year-old Fayetteville woman is recovering after being attacked by two pit bulls Sunday evening.

Amanda Bellamy Mceachern, of 5005 Higgins St., said that she was in her backyard with friends at about 6:30 p.m. when neighbor Jeannet Ortiz, of 5003 Higgins St., opened her door and two pit bulls ran out.

According to an incident report, Mceachern said that a brown pit bull lunged at her and bit her arm before she blacked out due to the severity of the pain.

Mceachern said she was unsure if both dogs bit her, but she remembers seeing both dogs on top of her, according to the report.

Family members were able to pull the dogs off Mceachern and pull her to safety before calling 911, the report said.

Mceachern was treated at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for injuries to her left leg and right arm.

The two dogs, named Ace and Princess, were taken by Cumberland County Animal Control officers.The dogs will be euthanized following a 10-day rabies quarantine.

A third dog belonging to Ortiz was also said to have been running lose in the yard, but was not involved in the attack.

Ortiz received citations for dogs running at large and failure to have current vaccinations and licenses for the dogs.

Ortiz is also faced with a $2,200 fine for violating the Cumberland County Animal Control ordinance that sets a penalty for a dog bite that causes injury requiring hospital treatment.