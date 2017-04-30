You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— One woman was killed following a motorcycle crash on U.S. Highway 70 near N.C. Highway 98 in Durham Sunday evening.

Durham police said Lena Staton Bryan, 65, of Franklinton was driving a three-wheeled motorcycle that was pulling a trailer when she was involved in a single-vehicle crash at about 6:15 p.m.

Bryan was heading east on U.S. 70 Bypass and was taking the Holloway Street/NC 98 exit when the trailer tipped, causing her to lose control of the bike, officials said. She was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The exit ramp from U.S. 70 East to N.C. 98 as well as the entrance ramp from N.C. 98 to U.S. 70 East was temporarily closed as a result of the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.