  • Closings

    4 closings/delays reported. View all

  • Weather

    35 NC counties and 1 VA county are under alert, including Wayne, Halifax, Edgecombe, Mecklenburg, VA, and Northampton counties. Details

Traffic

65-year-old woman killed in motorcycle crash in Durham

Posted 8:19 p.m. yesterday
Updated 9:20 a.m. today

Map Marker  Find News Near Me

Durham, N.C. — One woman was killed following a motorcycle crash on U.S. Highway 70 near N.C. Highway 98 in Durham Sunday evening.

Durham police said Lena Staton Bryan, 65, of Franklinton was driving a three-wheeled motorcycle that was pulling a trailer when she was involved in a single-vehicle crash at about 6:15 p.m.

Bryan was heading east on U.S. 70 Bypass and was taking the Holloway Street/NC 98 exit when the trailer tipped, causing her to lose control of the bike, officials said. She was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The exit ramp from U.S. 70 East to N.C. 98 as well as the entrance ramp from N.C. 98 to U.S. 70 East was temporarily closed as a result of the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.

Triangle Area Special Offers
3 Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
  • Henry Cooper May 1, 8:29 a.m.
    user avatar

    I hate this happened... god speed. Pulling a trailer with a bike can be done but you have to be careful.

    I pulled a trailer with a full dresser for a while. One issue that folks have with a trailer on a motorcycle is the trailer wheels track far wider than the bike (obviously). Well if you have ridden much or followed many bike you will see some folks "dodge" potholes or wet spots. Okay add a trailer to this. You dodge the pothole with the bike and the trailer tire hits it while the bike is trying to make it change direction. This can really pull on the rear of the bike. Bikes are to nimble and weigh to little to drive them with a trailer unless you slow down the reactive maneuvers.

  • Selmisha Green Apr 30, 9:44 p.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread



    These are specifically designed trailers for motorcycles. Normally found on larger cruisers like Goldwings.
    My deepest sympathies to the friends and family of a fellow rider.

  • Linda Tally Apr 30, 8:33 p.m.
    user avatar

    Sorry for the family's loss, but... isn't a motorcycle a bit light for hauling a trailer on any sort of highway? Down a rural driveway at 20mph maybe, but...