64-year-old Tarboro man arrested for soliciting sex from teen, sheriff says
Posted 11:56 a.m. today
Tarboro, N.C. — Authorities arrested a Tarboro man on Wednesday for allegedly trying to solicit sex from an underage girl.
Jerry Holloman, 64, was charged with solicitation of a child by computer or other electronic device and solicitation of a child by computer or other electronic device to commit an unlawful sex act resulting in appearance at meeting location, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office. He was jailed under a $1 million bond.
Authorities said Holloman attempted to have the 14-year-old girl and her mother come to his home for sexual purposes. He was arrested in Tarboro when he arrived at a meeting location set up by the sheriff's office and Tarboro police.
Linda Tally Aug 25, 12:12 p.m.
Yitch!