— Authorities arrested a Tarboro man on Wednesday for allegedly trying to solicit sex from an underage girl.

Jerry Holloman, 64, was charged with solicitation of a child by computer or other electronic device and solicitation of a child by computer or other electronic device to commit an unlawful sex act resulting in appearance at meeting location, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office. He was jailed under a $1 million bond.

Authorities said Holloman attempted to have the 14-year-old girl and her mother come to his home for sexual purposes. He was arrested in Tarboro when he arrived at a meeting location set up by the sheriff's office and Tarboro police.