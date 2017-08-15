You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A 63-year-old man died Monday evening when he was caught in a rip current off Ocracoke Island Beach, officials said.

The man, who was not identified, went into the water around 5:10 p.m. to try to rescue another swimmer, officials said. He was caught in a "very strong" rip current and died.

The man was from out of state.

Emergency responders got to the man and attempted to revive him, but the attempts were not successful.

The other swimmer was able to safely return to shore.