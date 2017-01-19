You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/170cq

— Authorities on Wednesday evening charged a West End man with murder after a verbal altercation turned violent at a home outside Carthage.

Gregory Thomas Short, 62, who lives on Murdocksville Road, was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the Aberdeen Times newspaper. The victim was a 55-year-old man who was not identified by name.

The Moore County Sheriff's Office told the newspaper that emergency crews responded to 199 Murdocksville Road near Summerhill Church Road around 6:15 p.m. to a report of a shooting. When they arrived, crews found the victim, who was dead.

Deputies said Short called 911 after shooting the victim and then waited at the end of the home's dirt road to flag down responding crews. Authorities said the shooting stemmed from a verbal disagreement that escalated.

Short is being held without bond at the Moore County Detention Center.