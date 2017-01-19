62-year-old man charged with murder after fight at home outside Carthage
Posted 5:36 a.m. today
Updated 5:41 a.m. today
West End, N.C. — Authorities on Wednesday evening charged a West End man with murder after a verbal altercation turned violent at a home outside Carthage.
Gregory Thomas Short, 62, who lives on Murdocksville Road, was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the Aberdeen Times newspaper. The victim was a 55-year-old man who was not identified by name.
The Moore County Sheriff's Office told the newspaper that emergency crews responded to 199 Murdocksville Road near Summerhill Church Road around 6:15 p.m. to a report of a shooting. When they arrived, crews found the victim, who was dead.
Deputies said Short called 911 after shooting the victim and then waited at the end of the home's dirt road to flag down responding crews. Authorities said the shooting stemmed from a verbal disagreement that escalated.
Short is being held without bond at the Moore County Detention Center.
Anna Temple Jan 19, 6:56 a.m.
Verbal arguments simply solved with your carry. Making America Great again. Dont talk back to the man with the gun... He is now the solver of problems.