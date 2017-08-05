Local News

6-year-old killed, mother injured when car crashes into Sanford pond

Sanford, N.C. — A 6-year-old girl was killed and her mother sustained life-threatening injuries after their car crashed into a pond Saturday afternoon in Sanford.

Authorities said a vehicle driven by Jessica Kuk ran off the right side of Cedar Lane Road just before 2 p.m., overcorrected, veered past the median and overturned into a nearby pond.

Speed was a factor in the crash, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said charges are pending against Kuk, pending her release from the hospital.

