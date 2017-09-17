You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Authorities say a 6-year-old died in a hotel pool in North Carolina in what police say was an accidental drowning.

Officials with the Morganton Department of Public Safety have told multiple media outlets that the child drowned Saturday night in an indoor pool at a Comfort Inn & Suites. They say the boy was from Waynesville and was in Morganton with his family for a baseball tournament.

Authorities won't release the child's name until all of his family has been notified.