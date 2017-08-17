You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Six months after a Durham man was shot and killed by a state trooper, family and supporters remembered Willard Scott, Jr. at a vigil.

While remembering him as a son and friend, many also said Thursday night's vigil renewed their call to hold the trooper accountable.

Scott's mother, Thomasine Hinson, said the pain is still hard to handle.

"Take me Lord, it's so hard for me to live day by day," she said. "How long is it going to take me? How long is it going to take for me to get where I don't cry? I want to be able to talk to him without crying, but I can't."

In February, authorities claim Scott refused to stop a State Trooper along Duke Street in Durham. During a short chase, they say he was shot and killed by the Trooper, Jerimy Mathis.

A preliminary autopsy showed Scott was hit in the back and buttocks.

"In the five stages of grief, I am stuck at anger," she said. "I can't get past anger."

Some have asked for the Trooper involved to be prosecuted.

"I am angry with the officer. I am angry with my son for putting himself in that situation," Hinson said.

People gathered to share how they are feeling.

"We are here to say you are not alone, and the community sees your pain," minister Keith Daniel said.

Hinson said she sees no end to that pain.

"I will hurt forever, you know, I will hurt forever," she said.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating Scott's shooting.